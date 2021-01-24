Southeast Missouri State University students return amidst pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) will begin it’s spring semester classes starting Monday.
Will the students’ return spark a rise in COVID-19 cases within the coming weeks?
“If everyone takes precautions, then it will be contained” said Greg Norman, Cape Girardeau local.
He said if students and residents follow the safety guidelines, they will be no worry, but if not, he’s concerned cases can rise. “They might be susceptible to getting it, and then they go to a restaurant and it just carries on and on and on.”
“I caught COVID last semester and I don’t want to catch it again,” said Marvin Pewitt Jr., a SEMO student.
A recent letter to the Campus Community from President Carlos Vargas shares the new additions to the “Protect the Nest Program.”
It includes COVID-19 vaccine information, and a Face-to-Face instructional Guidelines for Spring 2021.
President Vargas urges the safety of students and staff.
He said, “It is important that all of us know, understand and follow these guidelines so we can continue to have live classes on campus.”
Other students and parents said they believe the university did a good job last semester and will continue to do so.
“It shouldn’t be too different than last semester,” said Jackie Lindsey.
“I think they got the social distancing down and their encouraging the masks. So, if someone does comeback positive or asymptomatic, I think they will still be ok,” said Wanda Lindsey.
SEMO will offer in-person and online classes to students.
You can visit https://semo.edu/sealerts/covid19/protect-the-nest for more information on the university COVID-19 safety guidelines.
