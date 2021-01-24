TDH reports 4,029 new virus cases statewide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee COVID-19 cases increased by 4,029 Saturday afternoon with an additional 42 virus-related deaths.
The Tennessee Department of Health says there has been a total of more than 705,000 cases with the death toll surpassing 8,800.
There are also 2,264 Tennesseans currently hospitalized due to complications with the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 537 new coronavirus cases and 13 new COVID-19 deaths across the county on Saturday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 79,925 coronavirus cases and 1,182 deaths have been reported across Shelby County. There are currently 5,076 active coronavirus cases, and 2,337 contacts have been identified within the last 14 days countywide.
During Tuesday’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, Dr. Bruce Randolph with the Shelby County Health Department announced that a new health directive would take effect in Shelby County on Saturday. Health leaders said this directive would focus on “personal responsibility.”
With Health Directive 17, restaurants can have 50 percent capacity, however, no groups over six, and parties must be spaced six feet apart. Live entertainment will be allowed, but performers must be 18 feet apart from the crowd. Dancing will not be permitted inside, but dancing is permitted outside. Masks are still recommended when not eating or drinking. Service hours still limited to 10:00 pm.
As of last week, more than 13,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by the Shelby County Health Department, according to Dr. Judy Martin with the health department.
The health department resumed administering COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at the Pipkin Building. If you don’t already have an appointment you’ll have to wait because all appointments for January are filled.
The weekly test positivity rate is 12%. Last week the rate was 14.1%. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Saturday, hospital capacity was still limited with 88% of acute care beds and 94% of ICU beds currently utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified four zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population.
Below is a list of ongoing clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
