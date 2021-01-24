Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/18/21 - 1/22/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 3 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Brookland (Tyler Parham steal and 3 to beat buzzer)
Our first nominee is from a 4A-3 showdown. Brookland’s Tyler Parham picked off a pass, he ended the 3rd quarter with a long range 3 to beat the buzzer. The Bearcats beat Southside 43 - 40 on Monday.
Trumann (Drew Osment hits one from halfcourt)
Nominee number 2 is Trumann. Azani Smith brings down the board and finds Andrew Osment free, Drew pulls up from the logo and connects at the horn. The Wildcats beat Westside 68 - 67 on Friday.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Jonesboro (Lakiya Scott hits twelve 3′s in two wins)
Our first girls nominee is Jonesboro. Lakiya Scott was red hot outside the arc. She hit 7 threes against Nettleton and 5 threes against Marion. The Lady Hurricane picked up a pair of 5A East victories.
Melbourne (Jenna Lawrence drops triple double)
Our second girls nominee is Melbourne. Jenna Lawrence showed why she’s one of the top players in the state. The Razorback commit dropped a triple double on Friday. Lawrence had 21 points, 14 rebounds, & 11 blocks as the Lady Bearkatz beat Tuckerman 48-34.
VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.