Arkansas ranked #14 in Baseball America preseason poll

The Razorbacks will begin Head Coach Dave Van Horn’s 19th season ranked in every major poll released to date. The Hogs are No. 8 according to D1Baseball.com, ranked 20th by Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball News slotted Arkansas 22nd in their preseason poll. The Razorbacks are one of nine SEC teams inside the Baseball America preseason Top 25. Florida leads the way in the poll’s top spot followed by No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 10 LSU, No. 18 South Carolina, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 25 Alabama.