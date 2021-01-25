Arkansas State football gets four 2021 commits over the weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 9 days away from Red Wolves signing day.
Arkansas State football had a busy recruiting weekend. Four high school standouts committed to the scarlet and black, all of them play defense.
Creekside (GA) defensive end Dennard Flowers verballed with the Red Wolves on Friday. He had offers from 4 Sun Belt schools and 2 MAC schools. Flowers had 61 tackles, 15 TFL, 14 sacks, and 1 interception in 2020.
Parkview (GA) linebacker Torren Coppage-El verballed with A-State on Saturday. He’s 6′5″, Torren earned All Region 4 7A honors in 2020.
Perrish Cox committed to A-State on Saturday, he plays for Connolly High in Texas. Cox clocks in at 4.33 in the 40 yard dash, he lined up at cornerback and wide receiver.
Aavion Pierce committed to A-State Sunday night. He’s a 3-star defensive back at Terrebonne High in Louisiana. Pierce is a honorable mention on the Class 5A All-State team.
The next Signing Day for high school recruits going D1 is February 3rd.
