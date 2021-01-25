Arkansas State/ULM women’s basketball matchup rescheduled for February 15th

The Sun Belt Conference announced Monday that Arkansas State will make up one of its two postponed women’s basketball games versus ULM on Monday, Feb. 15.
Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. CT inside First National Bank Arena and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and on the radio on KNEA 95.3/96.9 The Ticket. The second game of the two-game series will not be rescheduled, canceling the contest.
A-State’s initial two-game series versus ULM was originally scheduled for Jan. 1-2 in Jonesboro, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawks program.
The Red Wolves swept ULM in the first two meetings of the season in Monroe, winning 64-50 on Jan. 15 and 59-44 on Jan. 16.
