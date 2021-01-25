Citizens speak out against city’s non-ADA compliant parks

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people were left angry after the last Trumann City Council meeting, due to concerns about the city’s parks.
Out of the seven, none meet American with Disabilities Act compliance, officials and residents both agree.
Mayor Barbara Lewallen says they do plan to make their parks meet ADA standards, but it is not in the budget right now. She says the city has greater needs.
“But, we have to work within our means, and we’ve just got limited funds, limited people, limited amounts of time to work on things, and we will work on it. In fact, we already are,” said Lewallen.
Those priorities include funding a well and improving their sewer system by replacing critical pumps.
”If you don’t have water, you don’t have a sewer, you don’t have a city,” said Lewallen. “It doesn’t mean parks, playground equipment, ADA accessibility is not important, and it doesn’t mean we’re not interested. We simply have to prioritize what our major expenditures are on.”
Some have questioned how the city was able to purchase a bank building to move city hall, but it does not have enough money for the park?
Lewallen said those funds came from a municipal budget, while parks are funded through the general fund budget, which has $200,000 a year dedicated to parks.
The Industrial Development Commission purchased the bank building, and the city will reimburse the IDC once their current building is sold.
Paige Linton has lived in Trumann for five years and is a mom to a child with disabilities. She says she just wants a place her son can play.
”I understand budget issues and everything; however, I feel that making our town a place where every child can play and do things should kind of be a priority,” said Linton.
She says that Trumann needs more options.
“And as a parent of a special needs, child life is hard. Simple things like taking your child to a park and things like that you wouldn’t understand unless you’re living that life,” said Linton.
Some have asked why Trumann hasn’t gotten a grant to make improvements.
Tracy Farmer has lived in Trumann all his life. He is 48 and has been in a wheelchair since he was eight.
He says Trumann needs several improvements like accessible sidewalks and playground equipment.
“And if a small town like Lepanto just announced they got their grant and they’re going to start putting in ADA compliant if a town smaller than us can do it, why can’t we do it?” said Farmer.
Lewallen says they have tried applying for grants.
Several grants are a 50/50 match, and the city can’t afford half of the costs, and for other grants, their population is too big.
