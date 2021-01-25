Gas prices slowing upward trend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After weeks of sharply rising prices, analysts say gasoline’s upward trend has slowed significantly.
According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Arkansas rose 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.16.
That’s 20.3 cents more than motorists paid a month ago, but still 6.3 cents less than this same time last year.
The national average rose 1.1 cents per gallon to $2.40.
“The pace of price increases has slowed significantly in recent days as prices are not largely caught up to oil’s increases as of late, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
While the national average remains at its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, De Haan expects prices to slow down in the immediate short term unless oil prices see renewed momentum.
He also noted that gasoline demand rose to its highest level since November.
“Another bullish factor as the nation continues to see slow improvement from the pandemic,” De Haan said.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.