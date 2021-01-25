Jan. 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Jan. 25. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll have three storm systems affect Region 8 for the last week of January.
The first cold front sparks widespread showers and storms throughout your Monday.
Small hail and gusty wind may accompany any thunderstorm that develops.
We fall from the mid-60s today into the 50s tomorrow.
Our second system spreads rain and snow across the area Wednesday.
Chilly, dry weather hangs around Thursday and Friday before our last system of the month arrives Saturday.
News Headlines
Even though they’re on another continent, a group of Americans hit the roads of Europe this past weekend to memorialize a Region 8 woman.
Some Region 8 residents are up in arms over their town’s parks, which they say do not meet federal guidelines for those with disabilities.
Jonesboro fire officials continue to search for a youngster suspected of setting fire inside a local business.
