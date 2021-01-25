2 killed, 3 injured in ATV crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two women died and three other people suffered injuries when their all-terrain vehicle crashed into a tree.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 9:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, in the 1700-block of Kelley Road in rural Independence County.
ASP said Samantha Townsend, 30, of Batesville was driving a 2018 Polaris RZR southbound “at a high rate of speed” when she lost control of the ATV on a curve.
The vehicle then ran off the southeast side of the road and struck a tree.
Townsend and her passenger, 43-year-old Misty Vazquez of Batesville, died in the crash.
Three other passengers—Harli Slater, 23; Morgan Stephens, 25; and Phillip Terry, 34, all of Batesville—suffered unspecified injuries and were taken to White River Medical Center and UAMS.
