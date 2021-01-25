Man shot in chest, police searching for gunman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for the person suspected of shooting a Jonesboro man in the chest.
According to the initial incident report, Officer Tanner J. Seal responded to a report of shots fired on Holmes Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
When he arrived, Seal found a 45-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim, who reportedly did not know the shooter, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
While searching the scene, Officer Seal reported finding an orange and black, size 13 Nike 720 shoe.
According to the report, the suspect was last seen leaving in a silver 4-door hatchback.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
