Memphis woman appointed to Biden-Harris administration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More roles are being filled as the Biden-Harris administration enters its first full week in office. We now know a Mid-South native will work as a senior political appointee with the Department of Education.
Jasmine Bolton, who was born and raised in Memphis, will serve as Senior Counsel for the Office of Civil Rights.
Before earning the new position, Bolton worked as a senior staff attorney at the Bail Project, a non-profit that provides bail assistance and pretrial support to those in need.
Bolton was also a policy analyst for the “Warren for President” campaign.
