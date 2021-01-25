Sheriff’s office investigating dead body found on side of the road

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of death of a man found on the side of a busy highway.
According to Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office Tommy Greenwell, around 5:30 Monday morning, a 911 call came in for a person lying on the side of the road of U.S. 412 and County Road 281.
Investigators say a truck driver saw the person and stopped to check on him.
When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered Lamont Harris, 45, of Hayti, dead on the side of the road.
The body was transported to the county morgue, where an autopsy will be done to determine to cause of death.
The investigation into Harris’s death continues by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Highway Patrol, Caruthersville, and Hayti Police Departments.
