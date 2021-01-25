Small earthquake recorded near Lilbourn, Mo.

LILBOURN, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was registered in near Lilbourn, Mo. on Sunday, January 24.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded .8 mile south of Lilbourn, Mo. and 20.5 miles south of Sikeston, Mo. just after 3 p.m.
The United States Geological Survey states that people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 3.0.
The earthquake is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
