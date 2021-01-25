Sun Belt announces makeup date for Arkansas State/Texas State men’s basketball

The Sun Belt Conference announced Monday the make-up date for Arkansas State men’s basketball game at Texas State.
The two-game series scheduled back on Jan. 8-9 in San Marcos was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bobcat program. One game of the two-game series will be made up on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6:00 p.m. at Strahan Coliseum while the second game is canceled.
A-State returns to First National Bank Arena on Friday to host UT Arlington in the first of five-straight scheduled home contests. Game time is set for 6:00 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.
For the latest on A-State men's basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).
