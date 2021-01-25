Sydney Sutherland run held in Europe

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The story of Syndey Sutherland reached across the continent when a group gathered for a run in Europe.
Keeley Billings, a Newport native, organized the run, which took place on Saturday. Billings knew the Sutherland family and went to high school with Sydney.
Billings said she wants to spread awareness and make sure her story stays alive, especially with the upcoming trial in February.
“I just want justice for Sydney and her family, and there’s nothing that can bring her back, and her family deserves the world. They really do. They’re honest people. They’re hardworking,” Billings said.
Billings said she wears a Sutherland T-shirt and loves sharing her story with other soldiers to help continue to spread her story on a global scale.
“And a lot of troops approach me and ask about my shirts, and I love the opportunity to spread her story,” Billings said. “To let them know hey, this is what happened to her. She was 25 years old; she went out for a run and never came home.”
