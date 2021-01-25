3-vehicle crash blocking Red Wolf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries shut down one of Jonesboro’s busiest roads during the equally busy lunch hour.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, reported the crash shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The three-vehicle crash with injuries happened at the intersection of Aggie Road and Red Wolf Boulevard.
Presley said the roadway was blocked.
Motorists should expect delays as police and emergency crews clear the scene.
In addition to the Red Wolf crash, Presley said police were also responding to the following crashes:
- Aggie and Airport roundabout--no injuries, lane blocked
- Nettleton and Access Road--no injuries, lane blocked
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.