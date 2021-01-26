ADH: First house cat in Arkansas tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed the first house cat in the state was diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to a report from content partner KATV, the cat has recovered and is healthy, according to the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
Infections of cats and dogs have been reported in other parts of the U.S. and across the world.
In New York, two cats tested positive for the virus in April 2020.
Testing pets for the virus isn’t needed unless the pet comes into contact with a person who has COVID-19 or starts displaying symptoms of the virus.
“Animals infected with the virus typically develop mild to moderate respiratory symptoms,” Heidi Ward, extension veterinarian for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said. “If a person finds out they are positive for COVID-19 and suspect that their pet is also infected, they should call their veterinarian for guidance.”
The CDC recommends those who test positive to limit their exposure to pets.
