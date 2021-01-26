Arkansas softball ranked #18 in NFCA Preseason Poll

The University of Arkansas softball team has been ranked No. 18 in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll, the organization announced Tuesday morning.
It’s the second-highest USA Today/NFCA preseason poll ranking in program history, after being slotted 14th to start 2019.
Arkansas is one of nine SEC squads to earn a top 25 ranking, the most among all 32 conferences.
The Razorbacks begin their season at the Best on the Bayou Classic in Monroe, La. where they play five games, including a matchup against No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks 2021 schedule features nine opponents that are ranked or receiving a vote in the poll.
