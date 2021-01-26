A Better Region 8: Cases per capita high in Arkansas

(KAIT) -There are a lot of numbers thrown around when it comes to COVID-19.
So many new cases, this many active cases, and that many total cases.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the stat we should be paying attention to Arkansas ranks eighth in cases per 100,000 people.
Obviously, it’s not good to be ranked so high for cases per capita.
That means community spread is happening at a high rate, which in turn means too many people are getting sick and dying.
That includes our family, friends, and relatives. We hope that will not include you.
There is good news. People are getting vaccinated, and there is hope that more vaccines are on the way.
Also, the big Christmas surge did not happen. But we cannot let our guard down.
With so many cases and now more infectious variants floating around, it’s more important than ever to practice the three “W’s”: wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.
Also, wear a mask properly by covering your nose and your mouth. You look silly with your nose hanging out.
When it is your turn, you’re encouraged to get vaccinated. Arkansas has the vaccination schedule rolled out into phases.
To find out when you can get vaccinated and look for the link to all the information at the top of the website or on the Region 8 News App.
The end of this pandemic is in sight as long as we remain patient and keep our guard up.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.