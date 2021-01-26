Crash shuts down parts of U.S. 67 near Bradford

By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 3:53 PM

BRADFORD, Ark. (KAIT) -A crash on U.S. Highway 67 near Bradford has caused the highway to shut down Tuesday afternoon.

According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened southwest of Exit 65 near Bradford, impacting the outside lanes.

A helicopter is reportedly landing at the scene. The southbound inside lanes are also blocked.

According to a Facebook post from the White County 911/Dispatch Center, drivers are asked to use an alternate route until further notice.

NORTH BOUND SIDE IS OPEN / THE SOUTH BOUND IS STILL CLOSED AT THIS TIME ****ROAD CLOSURE**** HIGHWAY 67/167 AROUND THE 65 NORTH BOUND / PLEASE USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE IF SAFE TO DO SO UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Posted by White County 911/Dispatch Center on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

It’s unknown how long the highway will be shut down.

