Crash shuts down parts of U.S. 67 near Bradford

BRADFORD, Ark. (KAIT) -A crash on U.S. Highway 67 near Bradford has caused the highway to shut down Tuesday afternoon.
According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened southwest of Exit 65 near Bradford, impacting the outside lanes.
A helicopter is reportedly landing at the scene. The southbound inside lanes are also blocked.
According to a Facebook post from the White County 911/Dispatch Center, drivers are asked to use an alternate route until further notice.
It’s unknown how long the highway will be shut down.
