Fmr. Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday was not filing payroll taxes, quorum court says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill from the IRS claims former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday, indicted for wire fraud after being accused of taking more than $1.4 million from the county, was not filing payroll taxes.
This, in addition to the legislative audit from 2019, was discussed at Monday night’s Craighead County quorum court meeting.
County Judge Marvin Day said the audit found what the county already knew.
“We had a clean bill of health,” Day said. “Except for they went ahead and pulled in the theft in early 2020 from Kade Holliday.”
Day said the audit is important to have on the record. The county also received a letter from the IRS, notifying them of late fees that Holliday had not paid, totaling over $150,000 in late fees and interest.
“Our former clerk Kade Holliday was not filing the payroll taxes,” Day said. “He was not filing them in a timely manner, and he was not paying them in a timely manner.”
Judge Day said he has been working with Congressman Rick Crawford’s office to get those fees waived.
Other items passed at the meeting include:
- The third reading of an ordinance to hire I.T. services
- Amending the 2021 Operating Budget to include community grants awarded to Southridge and Brookland Fire Departments.
