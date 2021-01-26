GCT alum Zane Butler makes D1 debut with SIU Edwardsville

NASHVILLE (KAIT) - A Greene County Tech alum got his first taste of D1 hoops.
Zane Butler had 4 points and 1 assist Saturday for SIU Edwardsville. Butler saw the floor for 5 minutes in the Cougars loss to Belmont.
Butler signed with SIUE in November 2020 after a decorated career as a Golden Eagle. He earned All-State honors in 2020 as GCT reached the 5A State Quarterfinals. Butler began the 2020-21 season at Link Year Prep in Missouri before joining the Cougars in the spring semester.
SIUE is back in action Tuesday against Eastern Illinois. Tipoff is at 7:00pm on ESPN+.
