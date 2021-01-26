Independence County business fails COVID-19 compliance check

BAETESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board found one business in Batesville not following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
According to an ABC compliance report, an agent visited Backwoods Steakhouse & Grill on Saturday, Jan. 23, around 5 p.m. and found two employees not wearing masks.
Later that night, the same agent returned 10 minutes before 11 p.m., the time businesses are supposed to close under the directive.
The agent noted the business at 11:05 p.m. remained open with music playing and many vehicles in the parking lot.
The report notes the agent called Cliff Brown, the owner, who said he was getting people tabbed out at the moment.
Brown told Region 8 News that this visit comes in the same week he got issued a fine over a compliance check back in Nov. 2020.
The ABC also inspected businesses in Crittenden, Cross, Jackson, White and Woodruff counties.
None of the businesses in those counties failed inspection.
