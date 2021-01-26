Jan. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Jan. 26. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Thick fog will create some travel headaches for this morning’s commute.
We’ll be left with a partly sunny sky this afternoon with a high temperature in the low 50s.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, rain and snow showers break out ahead of an upper disturbance.
Light snowfall accumulations may create slick spots on bridges and overpasses but we don’t expect widespread travel issues.
News Headlines
A Region 8 school district is beefing up security this morning.
A legislative audit reveals new details in the case against former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday.
Despite the lingering pandemic, the show will go on at a Region 8 theater.
