Judge tosses out lawsuit filed by businesses against the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Wendell Griffin ruled against Fayetteville bar and restaurant owners over a lawsuit related to COVID-19.
According to a report from content partner KARK, nearly two dozen bars and restaurants filed a lawsuit against the state, claiming the 11 p.m. closure is hurting businesses.
The defendants in the lawsuit against the state include Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, and Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board Director Doralee Chandler.
The restriction went into effect on Nov. 19, 2020, and was supposed to expire on Jan. 3, but now runs through Feb. 3.
The defendants responded to the lawsuit, saying “the state’s actions are rationally related to preventing the spread of a deadly virus, and valid exercises of the police power do not constitute a taking under Arkansas law.”
Since June 2020, ABC enforcement agents have completed more than 5,600 checks of bars, restaurants, and clubs to ensure businesses follow all COVID-19 related directives.
