Majority of Ridgefield Christian faculty get COVID vaccine as phase 1B continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many teachers across Region 8 are continuing to get vaccinated as the state remains in phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Southern Pharmacy held a clinic for teachers at Ridgefield Christian Monday afternoon. Nearly 20 vaccines, matching nearly all of Ridgefield’s staff, were given out at the school.
Fourth-grade teacher Kelly Costner says she’s relieved after getting the vaccine.
“I have a lot of friends that have had COVID that was very, very sick,” Costner said. “I’m tired of worrying about getting the virus, I’m ready for it to go away so I prayed about it and made the decision to get the vaccine.”
Kass Lomax with Southern Pharmacy says this was one of the first stops for them to get the COVID vaccine out there to teachers and those over 70.
She tells Region 8 News that it feels good to be able to get the vaccine out there.
“Everywhere I’ve been, it’s been great feedback,” Lomax said. “I’m just really proud to be able to do this, it’s just a good feeling.”
