More Red Wolves invited to play in 2021 Hula Bowl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two more Arkansas State standouts get the chance to play in front of NFL scouts.
Tight end Giles Amos accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl. Amos had 15 catches for 196 yards & 2 touchdowns in 2020. He played at Alabama in 2018 and 2019.
Running back Jamal Jones also accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl. He led A-State with 578 rushing yards in 2020. Jones had 3 scores in his senior season while working on a masters degree.
There will be plenty of Howl in Hawaii this week as Forrest Merrill & Jonathan Adams Jr. also accepted invites. You can watch the Hula Bowl Sunday at 8:30pm CT on the CBS Sports Network.
