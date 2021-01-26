Motorists urged to ‘slow down’ following morning crashes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With police and rescue crews responding Tuesday morning to multiple crashes with injuries, the head of Craighead County’s E911 center urged motorists to slow down.
Jeff Presley reported the first crash with possible entrapment at 6:15 a.m. on Highway 463 in Bay.
Fifteen minutes later, police and rescue crews responded to another serious crash with injuries in Lake City.
Presley said the collision at Highways 135 and 18 involved a car and a daycare van. No children were on board the van at the time, he added.
With heavy fog blanketing much of the area, he reminded commuters to use their low beam lights and drive cautiously.
Other crashes reported Tuesday morning:
- 6:49 a.m. Lake City--Hwy. 135 at Lester Gin. One-vehicle crash.
- 7:43 a.m. Brookland--Hwy. 49 in front of Sonic. No injuries reported, one lane blocked.
- 7:50 a.m. Jonesboro--3300-block of S. Caraway Road. Two-vehicle crash, no injuries. One lane blocked.
- 7:52 a.m. Brookland--6600-block of Hwy. 49N in front of the American Made General Store. Lanes blocked.
