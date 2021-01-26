NEA participating in national event to count homeless population

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Region 8 Counties want to know how many people are considered homeless and need your help to calculate that number.
The Point in Time Count is a national event, but many organizations are working in Craighead, Greene, and Poinsett Counties on Thursday to participate in the count.
“This count allows us to identify those individuals so that we can make sure those services are being connected to them,” Crowley’s Ridge Development Council Director of Human Services Casey Kidd said.
The annual count is a requirement by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Housing options and lifestyle stability will be given to those in need.
The count and information gathered from the homeless population will be presented to HUD. Ultimately, this will impact the funding local communities receive to combat the homeless issue.
It’s important not to miss anyone in this count because if they are not aware of services, there’s limited help.
“There’s a lot of trust issues, understandably so. Fear that their housing that they do have might be disrupted. They may get in trouble for sleeping where they’re sleeping and this is not what this is about at all,” Kidd said.
If you know where homeless people are staying in your area, contact Casey Kidd at 870-206-2260 or email her at casey@crdcnea.com.
By providing these locations, they will go out in search of the homeless populations Thursday.
“This is honestly just to help our homeless population that are such a vulnerable population and now especially with COVID and we want to make sure they’re getting the items that they need.”
Below are places for homeless people to report to on Thursday:
- Craighead County, 11-1 p.m. at The HUB
- Greene County, Mission Outreach will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The food pantry will be open 9-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.
- Poinsett County, Stepping Stone Sanctuary
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.