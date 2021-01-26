New COVID-19 cases down, deaths continue to rise in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw a decline in new COVID-19 Monday cases as deaths continue to rise.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 636 new cases for a cumulative total of 284,702 COVID-19 cases. An additional 44 people died, raising the death toll to 4,650.
Hospitalizations went up by four to 1,084 while those on ventilators went up 17 at 187.
Craighead County is listed fourth in the state for most new confirmed cases at 33.
In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that cases in the state continued to decline as deaths remain high.
“While we saw a significant decline in new cases, our testing was also lower,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “An additional 44 deaths and a slight increase in hospitalizations remind us of the challenge we continue to face with this pandemic and what happens if we don’t follow health department guidelines.”
