Police: Child’s tablet stolen, GoFundMe page started to help replace tablet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A stolen tablet that belonged to a child is the focus of an investigation by Jonesboro police.
In a Facebook post, police said someone broke into a vehicle in the north part of town on Jan. 21.
That suspect took a child’s communication tablet, worth approximately $18,000.
The child reportedly uses the tablet’s eye-tracking technology to communicate with her family.
A GoFundMe page has been started as the family looks to find the suspect responsible for the theft.
Police encouraged everyone to remain on the lookout for the tablet on Facebook Marketplace, local pawn shops, or elsewhere.
Anyone with information on the theft can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
