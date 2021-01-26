Police searching for attempted murder suspect

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted out of St. Francis County for an attempted murder could be in the Jonesboro or Fayetteville areas.
According to the Forrest City Police Department, authorities are searching for 19-year-old Willie Summage, Junior.
He’s been wanted since Friday, Jan. 22, on a warrant for attempted murder.
Police did not immediately reveal details about the warrant.
Summage is believed to be in Forrest City, but police say he could also be in the Jonesboro or Fayetteville areas.
They urge anyone who’s seen Summage to use caution and not approach him. Instead, they said to call your local police department.
If you have information about Summage’s location, you can also call the following agencies:
- Forrest City Police Department: 870-633-3434
- St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department: 870-633-2611
- Arkansas State Police Troop D: 870-633-1454
