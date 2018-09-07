Rain and Snow Showers Wednesday

A mix of rain and snow will once again pass through Region 8 on Wednesday. Light snowfall accumulations may create slick spots on bridges and overpasses, but we don’t expect widespread travel issues. Above freezing temperatures should make sure of that. Snow increases after sunrise and leaves during the early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s/low 40s by the afternoon. Thursday looks dry and sunny, but still cold. Highs rise back into the 50s for the weekend. Another round of rain will move through on Saturday. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning. Enjoy the snow showers!