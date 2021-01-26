Region 8 could see some light snow Wednesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Minus the frigid temperatures, Old Man Winter has been very reluctant to show his might in Region 8 this winter.
That could change this week for some in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
The Region 8 StormTeam says rain and snow showers could break out ahead of an upper-level disturbance Wednesday morning.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says the light snowfall may create slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
As this storm system moves through on the 12th anniversary of the 2009 Ice Storm, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan reminds everyone to pay close attention to expectations.
Vaughan says because of timing and rising temperatures, it will be difficult once again for Region 8 to see a measurable snow event Wednesday.
