Bailey Augustine may have delivered the highlight of the year so far in high school basketball. She banked home a shot from 3/4 court at the buzzer. Walnut Ridge girls stay perfect in 3A-3 play with a road win at Manila.
Marmaduke girls moved to 22-4 with a home win over Earle. Riverside picked up a road win at Rector.
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/25/21)
Walnut Ridge 36, Manila 33 (Girls)
Marmaduke 51, Earle 29 (Girls)
Riverside 38, Rector 36 (Girls - OT)
Jonesboro 57, Searcy 26 (Girls)
Batesville 70, Paragould 50 (Boys)
Brookland 43, Pocahontas 35 (Girls)
Valley View 70, Trumann 20 (Girls)
Westside 62, Blytheville 21 (Girls)
Southside 53, Highland 28 (Girls)
Hoxie 71, Piggott 17 (Girls)
Piggott 82, Southland 50 (Boys)
Corning 36, Gosnell 21 (Girls)
Rivercrest 90, Harrisburg 35 (Girls)
Cave City 55, Riverview 28 (Girls)
Tuckerman 70, White County Central 37 (Girls)
Armorel 74, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 57 (Boys)
Viola 64, Shirley 17 (Girls)
Viola 81, Shirley 48 (Boys)
