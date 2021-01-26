School district adds extra security around campuses

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The Harrisburg School District is getting some upgrades with a new security system being installed.
All campuses will have a buzz-in door, which will allow secretaries to communicate and monitor visitors from the office.
Superintendent Chris Ferrell says it’s a much-needed improvement.
“Always talking about I don’t want the school to look like a prison, but the security doors are like a lot of things in life, you hope you never need it, but if you do, you’d kinda want to have it,” said Ferrell.
The first system was installed at the middle school.
Ferrell says they hope to get the entire project completed by the time school starts back next year.
They also plan to install more security cameras around the district.
