School district sees more failing grades since pandemic

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - With the ongoing pandemic, learning has been difficult. Several school districts have seen grades go down since the pandemic began.
Right now, the Harrisburg School District is seeing a lot of failing students. Superintendent Chris Ferrell says a lot of it is because of the pandemic. He has tips for struggling students.
Ferrell says they have an alarming number of failing students and seniors in danger of not graduating.
He says that COVID-19, quarantining, and remote learning has made it difficult for both students and teachers.
Some of the biggest problems are internet accessibility and students staying motivated without a teacher physically in front of them.
Ferrell says they have worked with students to get them the resources, but some students aren’t getting reached.
It’s not just a Harrisburg problem. He says the biggest tip he can give is accountability.
“You are ultimately responsible and accountable for yourself, and you know what is being required at school. You know that school operates Monday through Friday, and you know that you’ve got to take ownership for yourself,” Ferrell said.
Other tips are to:
- Practice time management
- Eliminate distractions
- Participate
- Give your full attention to virtual classes the same way you would in-person.
Ferrell says that parents also play a huge role. He encourages parents to check on their kid’s grades and keep them focused but understands that not all students have a home support system.
He says that the best way to rise out of difficult times is to focus on your education; it will pay off in the long run.
Next year they will have new policies to hold students more accountable.
There will be clearer criteria of how attendance is measured when remote, and they are hiring an academic advisor to give one-on-one help to students who have fallen behind and form a plan to get them back on track.
