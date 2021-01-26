Sheriff: Fake deputy trying to scam residents

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - You might not have committed a crime, but a man claiming to be a law enforcement officer is.
Someone claiming to be Lt. Nick Nelson with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is calling residents, telling them they owe a judgment on an unanswered subpoena.
But Sheriff David Cook says it’s all a scam.
Not only does his office not have an employee by that name, Cook said his office will never call and request personal or financial information from residents.
To those who receive such calls, the sheriff urges citizens to hang up the phone and immediately call his office at 870-658-2242 or 870-762-2243.
