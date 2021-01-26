Sheriff’s office searching for wanted man

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies and state law enforcement officers are searching for a wanted Independence County man.
According to a Tuesday news release, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office is “actively searching” for 28-year-old Cody Weathers.
It’s believed he could be driving a white 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with Arkansas license plate number 327 RTP.
The sheriff’s office said Arkansas State Police are assisting in the unspecified investigation believed to be an “isolated incident.”
They urge those with information on his whereabouts to call dispatch at 870-698-2436 or the sheriff’s office at 870-793-8838.
But, they advise to not approach Weathers.
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is also assisting in the search for Weathers.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.