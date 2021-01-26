The show will go on at Collins Theatre

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been several months since the Collins Theatre in Paragould had a show on their stage, but with the ‘go-ahead’ from the Arkansas Department of Health, they’re ready to pull back the curtains.
Their first show, the 11th Annual Rockin’ The Night Away, is scheduled to begin on Friday, Jan. 29.
The theatre cannot wait to fill the seats – at a limited capacity, of course. They will be limited to a static capacity of 150 people.
“If groups that come in that are larger and are ok with sitting together or are family groups, they can sit together, and that could potentially allow us up to 200, but that’s our maximum for the moment,” Theatre Manager Joy Robinson explained.
The seats will be socially distanced, and masks will be required.
“Bear with us and help us follow the rules so we can stay open and keep providing entertainment,” she said.
What about the concessions? The Collins Theatre has that covered. There will be two people behind the counter, one handling the money, and the other person will handle the food or snacks.
For Robinson, this opening show couldn’t come at a better time.
“If it weren’t for our community and our donors who have kept us going this last year, we would be among a list of many who won’t reopen after this,” she said.
