7 teens and Jonesboro man busted in underage drinking party

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man and 7 teens were busted Sunday for underage drinking.
An initial police report from Jonesboro police says an officer responded to a party at Wolf Creek Apartments.
The officer arrested Richard J. Lewis, 22, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The officer also says he saw several people in an apartment under the age of 21, including four 18 year olds, Nathaniel Alexander Urbina, Carson Avery Williams, Allie Shay Berry, and Haleigh Grace Kifer, all of Jonesboro.
Three 19 year-olds were also arrested, including Logan Mikal McPherson of Jonesboro and Atley Jade Robertson and Alexandria Nicole Cupp, both of Paragould.
