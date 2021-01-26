Trumann & Melbourne are the Hot Shots of the Week (1/18/21 - 1/22/21)

It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week for January 18th through the 22nd. Over 1,500 total votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.
Boys Winner: Trumann
Trumann beats Brookland in the boys ballot by 23 votes. Azani Smith brings down the board and finds Drew Osment free, Drew pulls up from the logo and connects at the halftime horn. The Wildcats beat Westside on Friday.
Girls Winner: Melbourne
Melbourne beats Jonesboro in the girls ballot by 280 votes. Jenna Lawrence dropped a triple double on Friday. The Razorback commit had 21 points, 14 rebounds, & 11 blocks in a Lady Bearkatz victory over Tuckerman.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.