Univ. of Arkansas student dies, cause of death unknown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A 20-year-old University of Arkansas student died over the weekend after passing out at a fraternity house bathroom.
According to a report from KATV, it happened Saturday, Jan. 23.
The student’s fraternity brothers reportedly performed CPR on him while waiting for first responders, but neither could revive the student.
The cause of death is unknown at this time. The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.
University officials are trying to contact the student’s family before the student’s name, and the fraternity’s name can be released.
