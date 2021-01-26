Year-old murder remains a mystery to police

Donald Hubbard, 78, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in his home on Shady Grove Road. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 26, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 11:15 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A year after a man was gunned down in his home, Jonesboro police continue to search for his killer.

On Jan. 26, 2020, officers conducted a welfare check on Donald Hubbard after his stepson’s phone calls went unanswered.

When police entered his home in the 1800-block of Shady Grove Road, they found the 78-year-old Jonesboro man dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite a $3,500 reward offered, police have yet to identify the murderer and the investigation remains open.

They urge anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867). Any and all tips will remain anonymous.

