Arrest made in November Forrest City murder

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities arrested two people in a Nov. 2020 Forrest City murder.
According to a Facebook post, Forrest City police said Quinton Cotrell, 17, was arrested in Marked Tree for murder-first degree, terroristic threatening, and possession of a firearm by a minor.
On Nov. 7, officers responded to a report of someone shot.
When police arrived, they found the victim, Javonte Dent, suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Cottrell is being charged as an adult in the case.
Police also arrested Jimmie Manning, 24, of Jonesboro for hindering apprehension.
“I am pleading with our younger generation to please learn to settle differences in non-violent manners that will not cause burdens on you and your loved ones,” Chief Lee said in the post. “Learn to be the bigger person and just walk away.”
