Collierville police officers dragged by car during traffic stop

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Collierville officers are recovering after police say a car dragged them down the road during a traffic stop Tuesday.
According to the police department, the officers stopped a car on Houston Levee at Highway 385 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The officers were trying to arrest the suspect on traffic charges when police say the suspect hit the gas, dragging the officers down the road until the car wrecked just north of Shelby Drive. The suspect ran off but was later arrested.
The officers went to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Justin Ragin, is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder, evading arrest, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving injury.
“I am thankful that our officers are recovering and proud of the way our CPD family responded to yesterday’s events,” said Chief Dale Lane. “Please keep each of the officers and their families in your prayers.”
