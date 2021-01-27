Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated January 27 at 5:48 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:35 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 288,964 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 230,867 confirmed cases
    • 58,097 probable cases
  • 266,506 recoveries
  • 17,686 active cases
    • 12,292 confirmed active cases
    • 5,394 probable active cases
  • 4,742 total deaths
    • 3,839 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 903 deaths among probable cases
  • 1,029 currently hospitalized
    • 321 in ICU
    • 157 on ventilators
  • 2,730,372 people total have been tested
    • 9.7% positive PCR tests
    • 19.4% positive antigen tests
  • 2,431,410 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, Jan. 27:

  1. Pulaski: 304
  2. Benton: 159
  3. Washington: 152
  4. Sebastian: 97
  5. Faulkner: 79

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,575 105 2,378 92 15,973
Clay 1,545 72 1,431 41 14,518
Cleburne 1,723 102 1,564 57 17,851
Craighead 12,018 520 11,335 162 92,853
Crittenden 5,286 217 4,986 81 32,817
Cross 1,794 103 1,648 43 13,722
Greene 5,391 272 5,056 63 38,185
Independence 3,406 162 3,133 111 30,927
Jackson 3.038 35 2,973 30 21,497
Lawrence 1,885 64 1,780 41 12,227
Mississippi 5,148 218 4,825 104 31,651
Poinsett 2,893 173 2,648 72 21,186
Randolph 1,802 63 1,693 46 14,845
St. Francis 3,278 165 3,082 31 26,045
Sharp 1,426 61 1,321 44 13,464
Stone 904 37 838 29 8,910
White 6,349 335 5,926 87 41,808
Woodruff 538 51 482 5 6,551

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.