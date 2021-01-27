Fast Break Overtime: Cameron Jones hits full court shot for Tuckerman

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - We can’t get to every gym on game nights, so that means there’s more storylines.
Fast Break Overtime is on a incredible buzzer beater. Tuckerman’s Cameron Jones ended the 3rd quarter in style on Tuesday. He collected an rebound and rifled a full court laser for a trifecta. The Bulldogs beat Salem in a 2A-2 matchup. Thanks to Next Up Sports for sending us the video.
The Little Rock baseball commit has had a flair for the dramatic recently in hoops. He hit a half court shot this past Friday against Melbourne. Cameron also had a buzzer beater last season in a Bulldog win at Newport.
You can get your highlight on Region 8 Sports
Email: chris.hudgison@gray.tv
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Region 8 Sports
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.