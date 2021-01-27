911 funding bill headed to House floor Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill from a Northeast Arkansas lawmaker will seek to benefit rural 911 services across the state.
Rep. Jack Ladyman (R-Jonesboro) introduced House Bill 1156 two weeks ago.
Larger areas like Jonesboro and Little Rock have efficient 911 services already, so Ladyman wants to prioritize rural areas.
Areas such as Eastern Craighead and Clay counties experience difficulties in their communication, which can make it more difficult to assist people in a timely manner.
“If you had better towers that reach further out, that would be the biggest help,” Ladyman said, “So if they could continue to improve the towers or build new towers or magnify those towers then that would help the rural areas between cities like Piggott and Corning.”
Ladyman’s constituents in Cash and Egypt have expressed to him how important the need is for the bill to pass.
The bill was approved Wednesday by the House Insurance and Commerce Committee, and the House will vote on the bill Thursday.
